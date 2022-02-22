Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,460 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.54% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

