Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 158,246 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.77. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

