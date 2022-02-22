Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 34,271 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 753,472 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 34,271 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 2.99% of Zumiez worth $29,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,536 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,344 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after purchasing an additional 498,529 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Zumiez by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,629,000 after purchasing an additional 83,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zumiez by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 678,896 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 74,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.