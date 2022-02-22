Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 4,676 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.39% of Planet Fitness worth $26,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at about $12,017,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

PLNT opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.45, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

