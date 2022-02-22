Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 233,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.38% of Crocs worth $31,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Crocs by 8.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Crocs by 96.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 891,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,958,000 after purchasing an additional 437,259 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 40.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $49,113,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Crocs by 9.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.92.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

