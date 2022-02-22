Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,190 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $32,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.37 and a one year high of $83.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

