Thunder Token Hits One Day Volume of $6.16 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Thunder Token has a market cap of $61.46 million and approximately $6.16 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00244250 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000163 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

