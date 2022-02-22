Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) is Ambassador Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Timothy Plan International ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC owned about 18.10% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $14,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,438 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the second quarter worth about $888,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPIF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 13,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Timothy Plan International ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $30.42.

