Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 64,921 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Titan Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 1,058,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 131,533 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.