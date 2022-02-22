Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.58

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.58 and traded as low as $1.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 64,921 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
