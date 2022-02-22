TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TMC the metals’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TMC the metals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TMC the metals.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMC shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TMC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.54. 6,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,894. TMC the metals has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 47,438 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $94,876.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrei Karkar purchased 748,957 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $1,497,914.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,855,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $817,000. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

