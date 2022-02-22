TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $98.23 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $116.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.65.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

