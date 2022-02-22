TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.83 Per Share

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.83 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

TSE:X opened at C$124.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$132.20. TMX Group has a 52-week low of C$120.13 and a 52-week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.75.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

