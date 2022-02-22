TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) Plans GBX 1 Dividend

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON PBLT remained flat at $GBX 86 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.88. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.25). The firm has a market cap of £23.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 114.75 and a quick ratio of 114.65.

Get TOC Property Backed Lending Trust alerts:

About TOC Property Backed Lending Trust

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOC Property Backed Lending Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.