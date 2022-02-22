Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Trading 18.6% Higher

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) traded up 18.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.01 and last traded at $43.01. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30.

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the business of film and theater production services. It operates through the following segments: Movie Film, Theater, Real Estate, and Others. The Movie Film segment produces, distributes, and exhibits movies; and creates and sells video programs, television programs, and commercial films.

