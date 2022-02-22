TokenClub Trading Down 23.2% This Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. TokenClub has a market cap of $14.36 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub (TCT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

