TokenPay Price Tops $0.0404 on Major Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $890,818.76 and $96,206.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,739.80 or 0.99686451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064360 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002184 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00015162 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.00320102 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

