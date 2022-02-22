Tokes (TKS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.20 Million

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokes has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tokes

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

