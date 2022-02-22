Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $10.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $10.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock worth $5,601,285 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

