Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

TOL stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 5.15. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $49.79 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total transaction of $36,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. Company insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

