TOP (TOP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,941.00

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. TOP has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $16,941.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded down 20% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00109402 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

