Tourist Token (TOTO) Price Down 52.7% This Week

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Tourist Token coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a total market cap of $18,384.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tourist Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042850 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.05 or 0.06854846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,834.03 or 0.99977334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00049951 BTC.

About Tourist Token

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tourist Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tourist Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tourist Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tourist Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tourist Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.