TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Brokerages expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) to post sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

NRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRDY opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

