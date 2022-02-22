TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. The stock had a trading volume of 108,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,834. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $51,376.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 365,376 shares of company stock worth $902,948 in the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

