Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 562% compared to the average volume of 380 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. 407,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,403. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research downgraded shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

