Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 137.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

NYSE:TT opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.88. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $149.61 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

