TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TRU traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.22. 24,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,432. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in TransUnion by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

