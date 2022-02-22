TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91 to $0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million to $914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.62 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.81. 30,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.40.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRU shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $126.80.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.