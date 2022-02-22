Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.91 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00003139 BTC on exchanges. Travala.com has a market cap of $60.16 million and $5.91 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043441 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.75 or 0.06959617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,995.17 or 1.00172917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00047120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00050121 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,529,837 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

