Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.20

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 506419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,900,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,759,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

