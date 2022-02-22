Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.20

Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.20 and last traded at $12.47, with a volume of 506419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TREB. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.12.
Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TREB)
Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trebia Acquisition (TREB)
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.