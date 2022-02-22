Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.15 Million

Brokerages expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to post $298.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.25 million and the lowest is $271.80 million. Trex posted sales of $228.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trex.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after buying an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,929,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trex by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,004,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Trex by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after buying an additional 227,445 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TREX opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66. Trex has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

