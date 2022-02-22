Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 20529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$20.10 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Get Trillium Gold Mines alerts:

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.