Trittium (TRTT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.43 Million

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last week, Trittium has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. One Trittium coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $2.43 million and $15,502.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.29 or 0.06869436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.66 or 0.99887462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00049829 BTC.

Trittium Profile

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

