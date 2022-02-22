Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. 1,017,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 340,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRKA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Troika Media Group by 383.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 186,053 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Troika Media Group by 154.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Troika Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA)

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

