TRON (TRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, TRON has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $6.37 billion and $1.02 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003627 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000240 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,763,743,474 coins and its circulating supply is 101,763,749,918 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

