TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Hits $94.48 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $94.48 million and $7.36 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00108351 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

