Truist Financial Cuts Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $14.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 100.86% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Riskified from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.
RSKD stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Riskified has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15.
About Riskified
Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.
