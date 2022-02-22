Turing (TWKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85. Turing has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

