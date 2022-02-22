Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 648,068 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.44.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
