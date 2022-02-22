Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 33,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 648,068 shares.The stock last traded at $3.62 and had previously closed at $3.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 5,034,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,511,000 after purchasing an additional 483,537 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.