Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 4,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,079. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $54.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $611.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

TPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.