TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.71

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 73443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

TSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.49.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

