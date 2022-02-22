Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.57.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

