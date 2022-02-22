Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $14.79 Million Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.58% of Cowen worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,007,000 after buying an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 164,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 297,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 148,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cowen by 584.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,706 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.43. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average is $35.61.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.80. Cowen had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $358,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Profile

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, Investment Banking, Markets, and Research divisions. The Asset Company segment consists of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

