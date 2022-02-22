Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 130,394 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 378,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.55% of Editas Medicine worth $15,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

