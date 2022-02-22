Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 279,921 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,921 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.79% of Realogy worth $16,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Realogy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $21.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Realogy had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research cut Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

