Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $152.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average of $161.03. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.98 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

In related news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

