Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 340.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.61% of Hecla Mining worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 10.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 67.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 973,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 391,168 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 143.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 83,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1,596.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,225,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 400,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

