Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 423,894 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 672.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.49% of Avnet worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 812.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avnet by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 841,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

