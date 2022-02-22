Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of Comerica worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.18. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.81.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

