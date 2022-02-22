Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Tyler Technologies worth $54,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.96.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $411.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $484.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $493.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

