U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,663 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.